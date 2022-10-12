 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Less than one month to go!

  • 0

The most critical election in our lifetime is almost here. Are you ready to be a fully responsible voter? Are you registered? Who is seeking your vote? In what direction are the politicians trying to take you?

Our democracy is under siege. Too many politicians are far more interested in retaining power and making profit than in protecting our representative form of government.

Steps we should be taking right now.

• Make sure you are registered to vote. It’s entirely possible that recently enacted laws have made it more difficult cast a vote. You can check your registration status at: https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/. Know the positions of those seeking your vote. Avoid taking the easy way and voting party line without actually finding out past and promised positions.

People are also reading…

• Make a definite plan. Know when, where and how you will vote.

There are those in power who are willing to do anything including cheating to retain their power. Our representative form of government is at stake. Don’t let the cheaters win. Vote them out. Select leaders with a proven record of leadership … with a greater interest in the welfare of our democracy than in retaining power.

Galen McKibben,

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Public's input needed at hearings

Public's input needed at hearings

Thank you HD80 voters and neighbors around the state. Your engagement with elected officials is heartening, especially when referencing our U.…

Support Candace Payne

Support Candace Payne

Please join us in supporting Candace Payne for the office of Lewis and Clark County Commissioner. With no major agenda, only wanting to serve,…

Vote no on LR-131

Vote no on LR-131

Please reconsider any vote of confidence you may have in the LR-131 Born Alive Protection Act.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News