Less than one month to go!

The most critical election in our lifetime is almost here. Are you ready to be a fully responsible voter? Are you registered? Who is seeking your vote? In what direction are the politicians trying to take you?

Our democracy is under siege. Too many politicians are far more interested in retaining power and making profit than in protecting our representative form of government.

Steps we should be taking right now.

• Make sure you are registered to vote. It’s entirely possible that recently enacted laws have made it more difficult cast a vote. You can check your registration status at: https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/. Know the positions of those seeking your vote. Avoid taking the easy way and voting party line without actually finding out past and promised positions.

• Make a definite plan. Know when, where and how you will vote.

There are those in power who are willing to do anything including cheating to retain their power. Our representative form of government is at stake. Don’t let the cheaters win. Vote them out. Select leaders with a proven record of leadership … with a greater interest in the welfare of our democracy than in retaining power.

Galen McKibben,

Helena