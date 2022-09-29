Leo Dutton is dedicated sheriff

I have had the privilege of knowing and supporting Leo Dutton for many years. I have seen his funny side and his serious side. I can't think of anyone better than Leo Dutton being my sheriff!

You never have to go looking for Sheriff Dutton, he is always upfront taking the lead in a crisis. I have complete confidence in his ability to manage the sheriff's department and any crisis that may come up. I have stated to many people over the years, “Leo Dutton is our sheriff as long as Leo wants the job.” I'm completely confident in his work ethic and his continued dedication to serving all residents as Lewis and Clark County.