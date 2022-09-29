 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leo Dutton is dedicated sheriff

  • 0

I'm happy to endorse Leo Dutton's reelection for Lewis and Clark County sheriff.

I have had the privilege of knowing and supporting Leo Dutton for many years. I have seen his funny side and his serious side. I can't think of anyone better than Leo Dutton being my sheriff!

You never have to go looking for Sheriff Dutton, he is always upfront taking the lead in a crisis. I have complete confidence in his ability to manage the sheriff's department and any crisis that may come up. I have stated to many people over the years, “Leo Dutton is our sheriff as long as Leo wants the job.” I'm completely confident in his work ethic and his continued dedication to serving all residents as Lewis and Clark County.

Please vote Leo Dutton for sheriff.

Sen. Terry Gauthier, SD 40,

People are also reading…

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Enough!

Enough!

We have all been here before. When the truth is so obvious. When the lies and excuses fail. Enough!

Vote NO on LR-131

Vote NO on LR-131

When did our legislators become so mistrustful of doctors and, if LR-131 passes, what will be next? 

Nov. 8 election is about our freedoms

Nov. 8 election is about our freedoms

I applaud the Montana Supreme Court for continuing the injunction against three anti-choice laws passed last year by the Republican controlled Legislature.

Vote for Penny Ronning

Vote for Penny Ronning

I would like to encourage you and our fellow eastern Montanans to vote this fall from our hearts. Republican, Independent, Green, Libertarian,…

Opinions were silenced

Opinions were silenced

I would like to remind the people who changed the paper that there are quite a few older people in our community that read the paper, comics and do the crossword as a daily ritual. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News