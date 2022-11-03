Leo Dutton is an impressive sheriff

I am writing to express my support for Sheriff Leo Dutton, and to ask you to join me in voting for him on Nov. 8. Although many of us see the great work he does here in our county, it is unlikely we are all aware of the many ways he contributes as a public servant in our community and state. In 2018, Sheriff Dutton was elected to the Western States Sheriff’s Association Executive Board, which is comprised of 17 states west of the Mississippi River — quite an honor. Sheriff Dutton also sits on the Montana Board of Crime Control, the Montana Police Officer Standards and Training Association and the Montana Public Safety Radio Board. He is a board member of the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, and a member of the State Tactical Commanders’ Advisory Board. In addition, he is a board member at the Helena Alliance Church and an active member of Kiwanis International. We have quite an impressive sheriff!