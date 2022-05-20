Legislature not thinking about women

An unwanted pregnancy is something that can NEVER happen to you! COVID on the other hand, could spread like a, well, pandemic. Yet when the issue of a vaccine mandate arose, you screamed, “government over-reach”. Is government over-reach more acceptable if it can't affect you?

Finally, if you choose to ignore the human rights of women, I hope you “pro-lifers” will indeed be pro-life…and not simply pro-birth. While feigning great moral outrage over the idea of an abortion and pass legislation to prevent it, you smugly wash your hands of the consequences both to the child as well as to the mother once birth has taken place. Will you require PAID time off for women to give birth? Provide affordable housing and day care? Expand Medicare? etc. Or will you expect the woman you are forcing to have a baby to figure it out for herself?