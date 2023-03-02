What has the Legislature been working on?
Remove women's choice regarding reproductive health: check
Force people to endure hours, days, weeks of agony until "God" decides its time for them die: check
Put non-straight people back in the closet: check
Eliminate education regarding above topics: check
Eliminate as much power of the other branches of government as possible: check
Extra hunting licenses for absentee landowners: check
Reduce taxes for wealthy: check
Limit public access to referenda: check
Property tax reduction?
Affordable housing?
Climate change and clean air?
Needs of the elderly?
Income tax reduction?
Perhaps the second half of the session will see the Legislature stop interfering in people's private business and abetting the wealthy and finally start dealing with issues that actually affect the state.
Beth Schoyen,
Helena