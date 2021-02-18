 Skip to main content
Legislature intruding in private matters
Legislature intruding in private matters

This legislative session appears to be focused on intruding on families and children struggling with gender identity, informing women that they are not bright enough to work with their physicians to determine health decisions, assuring that religious based organizations don't have to report political contributions because they are special, taking away rights for LGBTQ individuals that assure their ability to fully function in all parts of society. What's next? Perhaps authorizing camps in the woods run by fervent individuals intent on "beating the gay" out of children? Montanans are dealing with a pandemic that results in business and employees struggling to survive, ranchers and farmers doing everything they can to continue their family businesses, schools needing infrastructure help to maintain safety for students and educators and local governments working beyond their capacity to maintain services. Here's an idea: maybe there could be some attention dedicated to these issues and less attention on private issues not needing legislative intrusion.

Cathy Kendall

Helena

