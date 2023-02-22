Whoever wants to let smokers in areas again that are nonsmoking is crazy. It’s a filthy, dirty habit that affects others big time — and in time, premature death and terrible health problems.

You want to smoke, do it in your own house that you bought — not in a rental house, apartment, retirement home, condo complex, office — any place that you don’t own.

I’m so sick of selfish people who think they have the right to do this — you don’t. You are a polluter. It’s your habit, not everyone else’s.

So, roll up a $100 bill and stick it in your mouth and light up. Then start complaining. I’ll be on a cruise somewhere enjoying myself with my money.

Better yet, light that Legislature bill and let it burn baby burn.

Kathleen Moscatello,

Choteau