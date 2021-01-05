Legislature disregarding health protocols

Having just lost a parent to COVID-19, I was angered to read about the reckless and insensitive manner in which health protocols will be disregarded during the legislative session. I’d presumed that the Pro-Life platform plank of the Anti-mask Party applied to all of our citizens and not just to the unborn.

I urge legislators, staff and lobbyists attending the super spreader session in person to wear your name tags when accessing public places and businesses in this city where we live. It’s not that we want to know WHO you are, but rather WHAT you are, so that we can avoid coming into contact with you.