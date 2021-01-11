Legislators should follow the rules in our community

What part of dumb don't you Republican legislators understand? I know you are from redneck parts of Montana and there you show how macho you are by not wearing a mask. You are in Helena now. And for the most part we abide by the mandate to wear our masks, not to protect ourselves, but to protect others from us. I know that is difficult for you to understand, but believe me, masks work.

We have had four years of this type of insanity on the federal level, and this madman was voted out after we all tired of his irresponsibility and disregard for human life. Maybe you folks should learn from his lack of concern for others and for human life.

So ... Do what you feel looks good for you while you are in the Capitol building, but when you are out and about in our community, follow the rules.

Ken Cook

Helena

