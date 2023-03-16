A few years ago, our Montana Legislature considered a bill to ban yoga pants, can you imagine?

Our currently in-session Legislature is now seriously considering a bill to define sex. I am a retired biology teacher and I can tell you that we already have that figured out. I would be happy to explain it to our legislators if they would like.

It is time that certain members of the state Legislature control their obsession with sex and other non-issues and concentrate on real social issues.

We have people living on our streets, the cost of housing is rising above what many working Montanans can pay, businesses can’t find enough help, infrastructure repairs and replacements are mounting, and if those issues are too difficult for them to address, how about just passing a bill to reduce robo-telephone calls.

A person should be free to chose whatever course of action they like as long as it does no harm to others. In short, tend to social issues not social morals, i.e. the legislators’ personal standards of behavior.

Paul Pacini,

Helena