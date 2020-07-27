Legislators put lives at risk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding an article in the Helena Independent Record on July 17, I find it appalling that three of our state legislators wouldn't wear a mask at a public meeting at the state Capitol. This was the day after our governor enacted a mask wearing ordinance in all public buildings in counties that have more than four COVID cases, which applies to Lewis and Clark County.

Rep. Derek Skees and Sen. Keith Regier, both from Kalispell, and Rep. Daniel Zolnikov of Billings did not act in good faith for Montana citizens. Their excuse was that it goes against their individual rights. How about the rights of other people? They are elected officials who are supposed to represent all Montanans. Their individual rights do not supersede that of other Montanans' when all they have to do is wear a mask to protect those that they took an oath to protect. All three should be embarrassed the way they acted. It's more like a temper tantrum of a small child than an act of good governance.