Legislators put lives at risk

Regarding an article in the Helena Independent Record on July 17, I find it appalling that three of our state legislators wouldn't wear a mask at a public meeting at the state Capitol. This was the day after our governor enacted a mask wearing ordinance in all public buildings in counties that have more than four COVID cases, which applies to Lewis and Clark County.
Rep. Derek Skees and Sen. Keith Regier, both from Kalispell, and Rep. Daniel Zolnikov of Billings did not act in good faith for Montana citizens. Their excuse was that it goes against their individual rights. How about the rights of other people? They are elected officials who are supposed to represent all Montanans. Their individual rights do not supersede that of other Montanans' when all they have to do is wear a mask to protect those that they took an oath to protect. All three should be embarrassed the way they acted. It's more like a temper tantrum of a small child than an act of good governance.
They are what keep people like me with an underlying condition from going out in public. I wear a mask and it has been shown that if everyone wears a mask, it is much more effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19. If you or others think this is a hoax, check in with the hospitals around the state and see for yourself. Rep. Zolnikov's area is a hot spot for death from this virus. Does he care about the citizens he represents? Lets stop making this political and get together and save lives. If not, Montanans will be voting in November and then it will become political. Listen to the doctors and scientists as they are the experts.
Keith Wood
Helena
