In 2022 Montana had 108,894 students enrolled in 684 public schools.
The rate of transgender students in Montana is 0.36%, which amounts to approximately 400 kids. The rate of food insecure Montana students is 28%, which amounts to approximately 31,000 hungry kids.
AND hungry kids are simply hungry regardless of a pronoun.
The majority of our legislators believe it’s more important to marginalize, limit health care and bully 400 kids than feed 31,000 hungry students.
Evidently cruelty is the point. The Montana Senate will soon debate HB 361, which legalizes bullying of transgender students by defining bullying of transgender students as not bullying. AND SB 99 is headed to Gov. Gianforte for his signature decision. SB 99 denies and criminalizes transgender health care. Both bills target 400 students and their families while 31,000 hungry kids and their families are neglected. Our legislative majority prefer to stoke cultural wars than feed our kids. Of course both bills will be challenged and overturned in the courts.
Sadly, Montana taxpayers will be stuck with the legal bills defending hateful legislation AND the 31,000 food insecure kids will remain hungry.
Mike Dyrdahl,
Helena