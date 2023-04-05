The rate of transgender students in Montana is 0.36%, which amounts to approximately 400 kids. The rate of food insecure Montana students is 28%, which amounts to approximately 31,000 hungry kids.

Evidently cruelty is the point. The Montana Senate will soon debate HB 361, which legalizes bullying of transgender students by defining bullying of transgender students as not bullying. AND SB 99 is headed to Gov. Gianforte for his signature decision. SB 99 denies and criminalizes transgender health care. Both bills target 400 students and their families while 31,000 hungry kids and their families are neglected. Our legislative majority prefer to stoke cultural wars than feed our kids. Of course both bills will be challenged and overturned in the courts.