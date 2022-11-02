I find the wording of Legislative Referendum No. 131 absolutely offensive and reason enough to vote it down. Women do not "expulsion" a baby. They give birth. We don't need this type of language forever in our history, especially when we already have state law prohibiting "purposely, knowingly, or negligently causing the death of a premature infant born alive if the infant is viable." Our legislators need to stop practicing medicine without a license, and apparently, they also need to stop practicing law without a license. How does the state force a parent to give up their right to decide medical procedures for their child on that one day of admission? If the state is going to take over that parental responsibility for medical care on that one day of giving birth, does the state pick up the hospital bill for that one day of admission? Our legislators are not more important than any other Montanan. They are even losing respect as equals with their outrageous language and actions. Could it be that they believe God will love them more for their choices? He won't. He loves us all.