 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Legislators need to stop practicing medicine

  • 0

I find the wording of Legislative Referendum No. 131 absolutely offensive and reason enough to vote it down. Women do not "expulsion" a baby. They give birth. We don't need this type of language forever in our history, especially when we already have state law prohibiting "purposely, knowingly, or negligently causing the death of a premature infant born alive if the infant is viable." Our legislators need to stop practicing medicine without a license, and apparently, they also need to stop practicing law without a license. How does the state force a parent to give up their right to decide medical procedures for their child on that one day of admission? If the state is going to take over that parental responsibility for medical care on that one day of giving birth, does the state pick up the hospital bill for that one day of admission? Our legislators are not more important than any other Montanan. They are even losing respect as equals with their outrageous language and actions. Could it be that they believe God will love them more for their choices? He won't. He loves us all.

People are also reading…

Connie Forbes,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our democracy depends on your vote

Our democracy depends on your vote

Reading the Sunday, Oct. 16 IR article about Zinke, I discovered that I agreed with him. I, too, worry that our government is facing challenge…

Not voting Republican

Not voting Republican

Okay, I grew up in a Republican family in Kansas. So I think I have some understanding of conservative politics, at least of the traditional v…

America first

America first

This fall the voters slogan should be not America First but: “American Democracy First”!

Reliable vs. loose cannon

Reliable vs. loose cannon

The candidates, John Repke and Dr. Annie Bukacek, couldn’t be more opposite in qualifications or temperament.

Do your research on LR-131

Do your research on LR-131

If I was a journalist, I would be sure to write and give equal time to each side of an argument. To represent only one side creates controvers…

Voting a straight Democrat ticket

Voting a straight Democrat ticket

Here are my thoughts on the two most critical issues in the upcoming election. They involve electing politicians who will: 1) Agree to concede…

Vote for privacy and freedom

Vote for privacy and freedom

We — Jill Cohenour, Kim Abbott, Mary Ann Dunwell, Mary Caferro, Janet Ellis, and Melissa Romano — are pro-choice Democrats running for House and Senate seats in the Helena area.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News