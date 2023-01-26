Legislators need to remember who they work for

Many of our state and federal legislators get elected under the guise of being a Christian, yet do not act very Christian.

The Second Commandment is "Love thy neighbor as thy self," yet they are putting up roadblocks for gays, lesbians and transgenders. Then instead of being respectful and listening to their constituents, they try to enforce their beliefs on those who disagree with their rhetoric; intimidating them, and in my book, bullying them, making for a hostile work environment.

Instead of enhancing our rights to freedom and privacy, they are making more rules to take those options away from us. A poll was taken where 81% of the Republicans polled liked our state constitution the way it is, as did 80% of the Democrats, and yet our nearsighted minority in the state Legislature is trying change it and our federal Constitution.

The majority of Montanans want the right to abortion and our privacy rights, but this self-righteous group is trying to dismantle our rights. They are also trying to tell us what we can read and not read.

It is truly ironic that this group of so-called Christians can get elected when the majority of Montanans are not very religious. Only 31% of us attend church regularly. They got elected and yet are the same ones who find fault with our election process.

Legislators should be elected to do what their constituents want, not what is on their private agenda.

Darien Scott,

Helena