 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Legislators need to remember who they work for

  • 0

Many of our state and federal legislators get elected under the guise of being a Christian, yet do not act very Christian.

The Second Commandment is "Love thy neighbor as thy self," yet they are putting up roadblocks for gays, lesbians and transgenders. Then instead of being respectful and listening to their constituents, they try to enforce their beliefs on those who disagree with their rhetoric; intimidating them, and in my book, bullying them, making for a hostile work environment.

Instead of enhancing our rights to freedom and privacy, they are making more rules to take those options away from us. A poll was taken where 81% of the Republicans polled liked our state constitution the way it is, as did 80% of the Democrats, and yet our nearsighted minority in the state Legislature is trying change it and our federal Constitution.

The majority of Montanans want the right to abortion and our privacy rights, but this self-righteous group is trying to dismantle our rights. They are also trying to tell us what we can read and not read.

People are also reading…

It is truly ironic that this group of so-called Christians can get elected when the majority of Montanans are not very religious. Only 31% of us attend church regularly. They got elected and yet are the same ones who find fault with our election process.

Legislators should be elected to do what their constituents want, not what is on their private agenda.

Darien Scott,

Helena

0 Comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Founding fathers were not all Christian

Founding fathers were not all Christian

Ignorance is not a good look on our elected officials. I, for one, would like informed and intelligent people running my national, state and local government, not Christian nationalists.

Columnist's dishonest claims

Columnist's dishonest claims

The purpose of the Biden proposal is to arm the IRS to contend with the armies of lawyers and tax accountants who represent wealthy and corporate tax cheats, NOT to intimidate the average taxpayer.

Protect people instead of guns

Protect people instead of guns

Being in the room during the hearing of HB 202 (Revising Public Safety Laws), a bill to temporarily help families remove guns when a member of…

Disappointed in lack of coverage

Disappointed in lack of coverage

I was disappointed to see how the Helena "Independent" Record once again failed to adequately cover the March for Life at the state Capitol this past Friday, Jan. 13.

The alarming state of our state

The alarming state of our state

It seems clear we can expect more of the same. More cheating to ensure victory. More emphasis on political goals. Less interest in the actual wishes and needs of Montana and its citizens.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News