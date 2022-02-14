Legislators have been diminishing transparency

Rep. John Fuller and I probably agree on at least one thing: freedom of speech is a wonderful right established by the federal and state constitutions. But when he wrote about the tyranny of the majority in relation to school and library boards, and lack of transparency, my thought was how much legislators have diminished transparency since at least 2015. The recent Montana Supreme Court decision upholding the right of an abbreviated committee (short of a majority) being able to close a caucus discussion on bills only underscores that a tyranny of a majority will remain non-transparent if smart enough to meet with one person less than that majority.

Many sessions ago, regardless of whether Republicans or Democrats were in the majority, committee votes could be understood because members took the time to explain their views on the record. Today many legislative committee votes are without discussion in public. Discussion, if it occurs, is likely in a meeting of the respective caucuses with no recording. Legislators who condone this lack of transparency meet the letter of the law — recorded votes — but not the spirit of being accountable to the public. It’s a sad evolution — almost as sad as Rep. Fuller, a government teacher, saying, “Democracy is a methodology of government that has failed as miserably as socialism.”

The public needs to hold representatives accountable whether in the Legislature or on school boards. Demonizing another’s viewpoint leaves no room for agreement that can be a basis for getting along and understanding.

Pat Murdo

Helena

