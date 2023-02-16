As I listen to the news of one more school shooting, the decision of the Republicans in the Legislature astounds me.

Shutting down (HB 252) the student mental health screening bill ignores both the national and state statistics. Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation.

Additional statistics suggest 3 out of 5 teen girls have seriously considered suicide. Now is not the time to limit mental health screening services.

Legislators, please consider our kids and give them every chance we can to help them grow and prosper as valuable Montanans.

Margaret Strachan,

Helena