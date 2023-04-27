The House Republicans have backed themselves into a corner. They have spent much of the current session promoting bills to regulate the lives of children and their parents.Yet, they are also advocating parents' rights when it comes to disrupting public meetings.

The contradictions quickly fade when you realize their motive is “throwing red meat to the base.”

This session, again, we have seen no serious discussion of policies to address the substantive issues Montana faces: out-of-control energy costs, growing economic inequality, efforts to turn Montana’s wilderness into a series of gated communities, climate change that threatens agriculture, and the hollowing out the state mental health system.

Instead, the legislative majority decries a moral panic of their own making.

When Republicans score points in a cynical game planned by campaign operatives in Washington, D.C., Montana’s children don’t matter.

There is a higher suicide rate among gay and transgendered teens. A lack of support and acceptance, outright hostility, is highly correlated with these suicides. This entire session Republican leadership has demonized the LGBTQ community. Speaker Regier decries the lack of decorum when called on their cynical games.

After threatening teens and their parents for the whole session, suddenly decorum matters.

Kenneth Taylor,

Helena