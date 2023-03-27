Montana is among many states that are pathetically ill-equipped to assist victims and survivors of psychological abuse.

Survivors of narcissistic abuse are especially prone to fall through the cracks in the system. The Friendship Center does provide a resource, but just as is the law, unless there are physical marks, they are woefully ill-equipped to assist and or defend some of the most vulnerable of society.

Abuse can look like punching walls, throwing objects, threats, coerced sexual acts and other types of blatant abuse that don't leave visible marks.

The criminal justice system as well as private non-profit organizations have no mechanisms in place to provide counseling, child care, financial support, protection and living arrangements when they are needed most.

Without a police report or order of protection there is little left for these survivors to do expect to return to the abusive relationship. National stats say that most victims go back to abusive relationships seven times before leaving for good. It with firm conviction that the the broken system has a large part to play.

Legislation is desperately needed to hold emotional, psychological and narcissistic abusers accountable.

Teresa Gonzales,

Canyon Creek