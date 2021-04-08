Legislation dilutes the quality of public education

Article X Section 1 of the Montana Constitution guarantees that the "legislature shall provide a basic system of free quality public elementary and secondary schools." Yet, there are several bills working their way through the Legislature that do the exact opposite and greatly dilute the quality of our public education offering by siphoning money away from public schools and into private schools. These bills are HB 129, HB 279, HB 329, and HB 633.

Collectively, these bills funnel significant funds to private and for-profit institutions that do not have to provide a publicly elected school board, accreditation standards, measures to ensure there is no discrimination against students with special needs, or even a physical presence in our state.

These bills do nothing but widen the gap between the haves and the have-nots. The only students who get an additional leg up from these are those whose families are already well ahead and they will do so by leaving even less for the rest.

If you stand by our students, our educators, the Montana Constitution and the tenet of a "free quality public” education for all, please reach out to your legislators and demand they vote NO on these bills.

Adam Clinch

Helena

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0