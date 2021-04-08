 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legislation dilutes the quality of public education
0 comments

Legislation dilutes the quality of public education

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Article X Section 1 of the Montana Constitution guarantees that the "legislature shall provide a basic system of free quality public elementary and secondary schools." Yet, there are several bills working their way through the Legislature that do the exact opposite and greatly dilute the quality of our public education offering by siphoning money away from public schools and into private schools. These bills are HB 129, HB 279, HB 329, and HB 633.

Collectively, these bills funnel significant funds to private and for-profit institutions that do not have to provide a publicly elected school board, accreditation standards, measures to ensure there is no discrimination against students with special needs, or even a physical presence in our state.

These bills do nothing but widen the gap between the haves and the have-nots. The only students who get an additional leg up from these are those whose families are already well ahead and they will do so by leaving even less for the rest.

If you stand by our students, our educators, the Montana Constitution and the tenet of a "free quality public” education for all, please reach out to your legislators and demand they vote NO on these bills.

Adam Clinch

Helena

letter to the editor icon
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall Gov. Gianforte
Letters

Recall Gov. Gianforte

In his inaugural address, Joe Biden asked Americans to try to resolve differences with opposing political parties. Yet, how would you begin ta…

Just go home already
Letters

Just go home already

Many of us spent the early part of this legislative session being angry at the insensitive and short-sighted actions taken. That has morphed i…

Newspaper must have been joking
Letters

Newspaper must have been joking

As a longtime subscriber, I’d like to lodge a complaint about this year’s April Fool’s Day issue of the Independent Record. Typically, I enjoy…

Where are we headed?
Letters

Where are we headed?

We’re at a critical moment in history; as a country, as a species. The decisions we make now will determine whether our country remains a demo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News