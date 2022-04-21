Leave election laws alone

Nearly 60 Republican members of the Montana Legislature grabbed a big chunk of the Helena Independent Record editorial page April 14, and pounced on who they refer to as a "liberal activist judge." They can repeat the election laws in our state until the cows come home, but everyone knows what Republicans here and across the country are up to. When they can get fewer people to the polls, they do better in the vote count.

Our elections have been free of any question of fraud for decades. Is the Montana GOP saying the 2020 election was somehow fraudulent? (It would be a nice thought, though.) That kind of sounds like the GOP think liberals are the only ones to have "activists." Conservatives do quite well in that category. As a matter of fact, it was a horde of Republican activists who wrote and passed those insane new election laws!

Leave our election laws alone! Voters always have the right to pick their elected officials. The Montana GOP wants to turn that around and let the elected officials pick their voters.

John Watson,

Helena

