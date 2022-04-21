 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leave election laws alone

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 3

Nearly 60 Republican members of the Montana Legislature grabbed a big chunk of the Helena Independent Record editorial page April 14, and pounced on who they refer to as a "liberal activist judge." They can repeat the election laws in our state until the cows come home, but everyone knows what Republicans here and across the country are up to. When they can get fewer people to the polls, they do better in the vote count.

Our elections have been free of any question of fraud for decades. Is the Montana GOP saying the 2020 election was somehow fraudulent? (It would be a nice thought, though.) That kind of sounds like the GOP think liberals are the only ones to have "activists." Conservatives do quite well in that category. As a matter of fact, it was a horde of Republican activists who wrote and passed those insane new election laws!

Leave our election laws alone! Voters always have the right to pick their elected officials. The Montana GOP wants to turn that around and let the elected officials pick their voters.

People are also reading…

John Watson,

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rosendale has shamed Montana

Rosendale has shamed Montana

To quote Montana’s U.S. congressman, Republican Matt Rosendale, it’s time to call “an ace an ace.” Rosendale and two other Republicans voted a…

Stephen D. Behlmer, M.D. retiring

Stephen D. Behlmer, M.D. retiring

To the people of Helena and the surrounding areas. After almost 41 years practicing medicine, it has come time to retire. I came to Helena the…

Be vigilant when driving

Be vigilant when driving

Young people generally follow rules. For instance, they use crosswalks when crossing a street. Adults of all stripes, however, seem reluctant …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News