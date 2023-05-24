The recent opinion piece by Tom Rasmussen (May 22) is both ironic and sad.

While rejecting a massive body of climate science and promoting clean air and water, nearly 100 wildfires are burning in western Canada and filling our valley with unhealthy smoke.

In May!

Dr. Tom, our family remembers you as a caring and soft-spoken optometrist whom we trusted with eye care for many years. Apparently you have left science behind and sought the advice of journalists and politicians.

I respectfully advise you to stick with the science you know — optics and optometry — and leave climate science to the experts.

Loren Bahls,

Helena