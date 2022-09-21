Learning our lessons from history

Shipping "undesirables" to Martha's Vineyard in order to purge Florida is not unlike putting European Jews in cattle cars and not telling them they are headed to extinction.

Lessons are supposed to be learned from recent history. The rise of fascism in Nazified Germany was at first probably dismissed as a fringe phenomenon until it became inexorable. Then it was too late.

If we don't appreciate the potential for malevolence here, we are not putting the chain of racism, anti-feminism, voter suppression, organized violence encouraged by disaffected sociopaths and the like together. Taking possession of people and treating them like annoying flotsam and jetsam is one of many canaries in the coal mines across the U.S. that are warbling ever more loudly. Using Fox as a worthy news source is eerily similar to the propaganda machine fed by the maniacal Nazis.

It's not too late but it is getting closer. So let's go to the voting booths in November in unprecedented numbers, register our rejection of this multi-headed creature and start to restore the balance we seem to timidly invoke to each other. If we sit at home on our hands, we become useless appendages to the body politic.

Randy Dix,

Helena