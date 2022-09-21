 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Learning our lessons from history

  • 0

Shipping "undesirables" to Martha's Vineyard in order to purge Florida is not unlike putting European Jews in cattle cars and not telling them they are headed to extinction.

Lessons are supposed to be learned from recent history. The rise of fascism in Nazified Germany was at first probably dismissed as a fringe phenomenon until it became inexorable. Then it was too late.

If we don't appreciate the potential for malevolence here, we are not putting the chain of racism, anti-feminism, voter suppression, organized violence encouraged by disaffected sociopaths and the like together. Taking possession of people and treating them like annoying flotsam and jetsam is one of many canaries in the coal mines across the U.S. that are warbling ever more loudly. Using Fox as a worthy news source is eerily similar to the propaganda machine fed by the maniacal Nazis.

It's not too late but it is getting closer. So let's go to the voting booths in November in unprecedented numbers, register our rejection of this multi-headed creature and start to restore the balance we seem to timidly invoke to each other. If we sit at home on our hands, we become useless appendages to the body politic.

People are also reading…

Randy Dix,

Helena

0 Comments
1
2
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recent newspaper changes

Recent newspaper changes

We have subscribed to the Independent Record for more than 40 years, but we are thinking of cancelling our subscription after the latest chang…

Get vaccinated

Get vaccinated

I ran the Montana Communicable Disease Epidemiology program and retired three months before it started. Finally good timing in my life. In Mar…

Restructuring features is bad news

Restructuring features is bad news

Whenever I receive a message that begins "We're making some changes in order to serve you better" I know to brace myself for bad news and your…

An analogy

An analogy

The stalling tactics that Donald Trump has used his entire life continue in the Mar-A-Lago documents case. 

In gratitude

In gratitude

I want to extend our deep appreciation to the many organizations and individuals who made the first year of the Butte | Anaconda Summer Jobs Program successful. 

Not pleased with changes

Not pleased with changes

I am not pleased with some of the changes that were made to the comics and puzzles. I am most displeased with the LA Times crossword puzzle. M…

The numbers don't lie

The numbers don't lie

New programs such as The Elk Hunting Access (EHA) Agreement Program, called “454 agreements,” were passed by the 2001 Legislature to increase access to private lands for Montana resident hunters.

Reconsider bringing puzzles back

Reconsider bringing puzzles back

I agree with your recent letter about making the changes to the paper. It sure would have been nice had you asked your readership what they wo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News