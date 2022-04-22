Learn where Greg Guthrie stands on school issues

I’m reaching out to the greater Helena area, first to apologize for missing the IR deadline for candidate survey. Mr. Chaney and the IR gave me plenty of time to get this in, and even reminded me of the survey, and I missed it. My mistake. I have been on an abnormal work schedule for training, and going forward, I’m back to a normal schedule and completely able to attend all school board meetings. Second, I wanted to thank this community for all it has offered me and my family. I decided to run for school board last year when things on the board looked like they were not going the way parents wanted. I ran again this year for a lot of the same reasons, and to be a voice for the parents, students, and teachers. I’ve had a lot of conversations with both parents and teachers in the last couple of years, and it seems their voices are being drowned out.