Learn how taxes will be determined and spent

Many of us were shocked when getting the news about our property valuations for 2023.

These valuations were determined by the Montana Department of Revenue. The actual amount of property tax will be determined at the city/county level. Do you have questions about how these taxes will be determined and spent?

What is or is not working with our local government? Are the functions of local officials spelled out clearly in the City Charter? How is our day to day life impacted by local government?

The Helena League of Women Voters is offering an opportunity to learn about our city commission, city manager, mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

The League will facilitate a panel of experts to provide information about local governments on July 17 at 4:30 p.m. This event will be held at the Helena library and will be available via ZOOM. More details will be released in the near future.

Next year, June of 2024, we will have the opportunity to vote on whether or not to have a commission elected to review local government. The upcoming event at the library will prepare you to make an informed choice on this matter.

Clare Kearns,

Helena