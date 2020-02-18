Learn from Livingston's mistake
Learn from Livingston's mistake

The residents and city commission should be alerted that disgraced fired city manager is under consideration to be the next city manager of Helena.

He attempted to be hired as city manager in Whitefish. The city of Helena does not deserve this man who is two-faced. He lacks respect of the city employees and the residents of Livingston.

He a deceitful person who does not deserve your trust.

Do not make the mistake that Livingston did. We are still attempting to recover from his mismanagement.

Jay Kiefer

Livingston

