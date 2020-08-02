Learn from Buddhist teachings

The Buddha listed the 10 duties of a leader for a just government. Whether or not one is a student of Buddhism, these appear to be hard to argue with. They seem well worth considering as we choose our leaders:
1. Liberality, generosity, charity; should not have craving and attachment to wealth and property, but should give it away for the welfare of the people.
2. A high moral character; should never destroy life, cheat, steal and exploit others, commit adultery, utter falsehood, and take intoxicating drinks.
3. Sacrificing everything for the good of the people; must be prepared to give up all personal comfort, name and fame, and even his life, in the interest of the people.
4. Honesty and integrity; must be free from fear or favor in the discharge of duties, must be sincere in intentions, and must not deceive the public.
5. Kindness and gentleness; must possess a genial temperament.
6. Austerity in habits; must lead a simple life; not indulge in life of luxury; must have self-control.
7. Freedom from hatred, ill-will, enmity; should bear no grudge against anybody.
8. Non-violence; should harm nobody; should try to promote peace by avoiding and preventing war and everything which involves violence and destruction of life.
9. Patience, forbearance, tolerance, understanding; must be able to bear hardships, difficulties and insults without losing temper.
10. Non-opposition, non-obstruction; should not oppose the will of the people; not obstruct any measures that are conducive to the welfare of the people.
John Weida
Helena
