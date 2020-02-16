League of Women Voters celebrates 100 years

Feb. 14, 2020, the 100-year anniversary of the founding of the League of Women Voters (LWV), has been recognized via proclamation of Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, as League of Women Voters Day.
The League of Women Voters sprang from the suffragist movement that, after 72 years of fighting, succeeded in gaining ratification in 1920 of the 19th Amendment extending to women the right to vote.
The LWV was founded to help 20 million women become engaged in the political process, to make a difference, to effect change, to become a strong political force, and to vote. From its inception, the LWV has been non-partisan and committed to empowering all voters and defending democracy.
Over the course of the 72-year battle from 1848 to 1920 the suffragists were ostracized, beaten, condemned as traitors and imprisoned. When on a hunger strike, they were force fed. The suffragists remained undeterred until they won.
Many lessons have been learned over the past 100 years. 1) Women are capable of great achievements against great odds. With commitment, patience, persistence, endurance and mutual support women can persevere in the face of opposition. 2) Moral strength comes from being inclusive, diverse, and equitable. Moral strength requires integrity. 3) The battle for women’s right to vote is not over. Gerrymandering and the many attempts at voter suppression remain a focus of the LWV. The LWV recognizes that the right to vote in free and fair elections requires continued vigilance, action, support, and unity.
Not only is 2020 the 100-year anniversary of the LWV and the 100-year anniversary of women getting the right to vote, it is also is an election year. Our right to vote was hard-won. Don’t squander this right. VOTE.
Clare Kearns, co-president, League of Women Voters Helena
Barb Harris, co-president, League of Women Voters Helena
Nancy Leifer, president, League of Women Voters Montana