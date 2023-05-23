Leaders in Washington, D.C., are discussing how to avoid a default on the nation’s debt. Included in discussions are provisions impacting lung health.

296,000 Montana residents rely on Medicaid for health care. One provision under discussion would add barriers to health care called “work requirements.” According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 91% of individuals in the Medicaid expansion group are either workers, caregivers, students or unable to work due to illness. These requirements would add unnecessary and burdensome paperwork that could result in people losing their coverage due to red tape.

Other provisions under discussion would repeal tax incentives for clean energy, or would open the door for building more polluting energy sources like coal and gas.

As the senior director of advocacy with the American Lung Association, I know firsthand the importance of health care and clean air for people living with chronic diseases like asthma and COPD.

These provisions would especially harm people with disabilities, children, individuals who are pregnant and seniors in nursing homes. I ask that Sen. Daines, Sen. Tester and Rep. Zinke reject the “work requirement” policy for Medicaid and the buildout of additional polluting energy to better protect the health of all Montana residents.

Carrie Nyssen,

Vancouver, Washington