Reading the recent article about yet another potentially unconstitutional bill passed and signed, the policy of “let the courts figure it out," is again the go-to approach of the supermajority legislators.

Instead of earmarking $2.6 million of OUR taxes to be spent on this absurd method of governance, let’s just have remedial reading classes for our elected officials. Learning to read the Montana Constitution before the start of a session will cost a LOT less and allow time for them to address the issues we sent them to Helena to solve.