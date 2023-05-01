An open letter to my governor:

Gov. Gianforte, it was heartwarming to see you say that you love your son "unconditionally" after he came out publicly as being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

So as our governor, and more importantly you as a self-professed Christian, I would like to remind you that it is your duty to to love all Montanans unconditionally.

Jesus taught us to love everyone, our neighbors, and even our enemies (period).

I was raised by very good Christians, my great-grandparents, grandparents and parents all taught me that following Jesus meant that everything we do we should do from a place of love because that was the sole message Jesus was sent to deliver to all mankind — to love one another.

None of these "anti-trans bills" and "anti-drag bills" come from a place of love, they do not demonstrate unconditional love towards our fellow Montanans, they in fact do the opposite of what Jesus commanded us to do. They will inflict needless pain and suffering not love.

So I implore you to veto these bills, please be a good governor for all Montanans, please listen to what Jesus taught and lead with love first and foremost.

Kevin D. Curtis,

Butte