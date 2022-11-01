Leach and Pigman: Candidates who should be noticed

I’ve spent the year following the majority of candidates from researching voting records to watching personal behaviors and forums. Bob Leach from HD83 is no stranger to our political arena. An over 40 year resident from East Helena, he has worked in many jobs in service in the Helena area and it shows. He truly will be a public servant. I appreciate Bob’s convictions and” to the point” answers to the hard questions. He has a history of sound decision making. He’s proven. No doubt Montana will benefit from his wisdom and applied leadership.

Keith Pigman, candidate HD79, a Marine, father and business owner. Keith is fearless. He has an excellent work ethic and has truly listened to all sides and didn’t cower from even extreme left of his positions. He is respectful, likable, willing to learn, and is respected by most, he wants this job and has prepared to do it well. There is no doubt in my mind based on the research I’ve done that Keith IS the choice for HD79.