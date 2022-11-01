 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leach and Pigman: Candidates who should be noticed

  • 0

I’ve spent the year following the majority of candidates from researching voting records to watching personal behaviors and forums. Bob Leach from HD83 is no stranger to our political arena. An over 40 year resident from East Helena, he has worked in many jobs in service in the Helena area and it shows. He truly will be a public servant. I appreciate Bob’s convictions and” to the point” answers to the hard questions. He has a history of sound decision making. He’s proven. No doubt Montana will benefit from his wisdom and applied leadership.

Keith Pigman, candidate HD79, a Marine, father and business owner. Keith is fearless. He has an excellent work ethic and has truly listened to all sides and didn’t cower from even extreme left of his positions. He is respectful, likable, willing to learn, and is respected by most, he wants this job and has prepared to do it well. There is no doubt in my mind based on the research I’ve done that Keith IS the choice for HD79.

People are also reading…

Vote Nov. 8, vote for Bob Leach and Keith Pigman.

Chiko Olson,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our democracy depends on your vote

Our democracy depends on your vote

Reading the Sunday, Oct. 16 IR article about Zinke, I discovered that I agreed with him. I, too, worry that our government is facing challenge…

Not voting Republican

Not voting Republican

Okay, I grew up in a Republican family in Kansas. So I think I have some understanding of conservative politics, at least of the traditional v…

Reliable vs. loose cannon

Reliable vs. loose cannon

The candidates, John Repke and Dr. Annie Bukacek, couldn’t be more opposite in qualifications or temperament.

America first

America first

This fall the voters slogan should be not America First but: “American Democracy First”!

Do your research on LR-131

Do your research on LR-131

If I was a journalist, I would be sure to write and give equal time to each side of an argument. To represent only one side creates controvers…

Vote for privacy and freedom

Vote for privacy and freedom

We — Jill Cohenour, Kim Abbott, Mary Ann Dunwell, Mary Caferro, Janet Ellis, and Melissa Romano — are pro-choice Democrats running for House and Senate seats in the Helena area.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News