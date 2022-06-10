 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Laws are in place for a reason

  • 0

Some years ago, I served periodically as a substitute chaplain at St. Peter’s Hospital. One evening near dinnertime I received a call from the hospital asking if it were possible for me to come to the emergency room to console a family. I went and I was met by a grieving parent, grandparents, neighbors, and a handful of elementary school kids. Also present was the body of a child who had been killed after being hit by an automobile.

I could not help remembering that event when I learned that the driver of a pickup truck ignored a school bus that had stopped to pick up school kids and had its flashing lights turned on, and its STOP sign signaling all traffic to stop. That is the law.

Fortunately, no child was hit, injured or killed. Thankfully, no parent had to sit by the bedside of an injured child in the hospital nor did any parents have to plan a funeral and bury their child. That is why there is a law governing what drivers of vehicles are to obey when they encounter a school bus that has stopped to collect school children.

People are also reading…

John C. Board,

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote common sense this election

Vote common sense this election

Emergency rule! Hear ye! Hear ye! Against a district court judge and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, DPHHS Meir and Gianforte decided…

Vote no on marijuana tax

Vote no on marijuana tax

If you oppose recreational marijuana, think seriously about voting NO on adding a 3% tax, which is on the ballot. Your knee jerk reaction migh…

Parents and teachers must unite

Parents and teachers must unite

Last week’s news was stressful to say the least. The insanity of acknowledging or even denying current challenges but continuing our same beha…

Let's do something about guns

Let's do something about guns

Dropping my 8-year-old grandson off at school the other day, I thought of those parents in Texas who said goodbye to their children on May 24 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News