Laws are in place for a reason

Some years ago, I served periodically as a substitute chaplain at St. Peter’s Hospital. One evening near dinnertime I received a call from the hospital asking if it were possible for me to come to the emergency room to console a family. I went and I was met by a grieving parent, grandparents, neighbors, and a handful of elementary school kids. Also present was the body of a child who had been killed after being hit by an automobile.

I could not help remembering that event when I learned that the driver of a pickup truck ignored a school bus that had stopped to pick up school kids and had its flashing lights turned on, and its STOP sign signaling all traffic to stop. That is the law.

Fortunately, no child was hit, injured or killed. Thankfully, no parent had to sit by the bedside of an injured child in the hospital nor did any parents have to plan a funeral and bury their child. That is why there is a law governing what drivers of vehicles are to obey when they encounter a school bus that has stopped to collect school children.

John C. Board,

Helena

