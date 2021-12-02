 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lawmaker's statement was disrespectful

  • 0
letter to editor

Recently the Montana Free Press published an article in which Rep. Derek Skees, Kalispell, was quoted as calling the state constitution a “socialist rag.” I've thought about this statement and wish to offer the following:

First: I am fairly certain that if I spoke about my employer or product of that employer in such terms, I would be fired. Should an elected official not be governed by the same principles?

Secondly: Most political theory states that both the left and right are required to create a balanced and functioning system serving the people. Bipartisan efforts cannot be discounted. If one uses former Gov. Bullock’s climate mitigation plan, as a mere example, a diverse group participated in it and, while recording areas of dissent, were able to unite in agreement on a functioning plan. This is the ideal -- a working government system.

Finally, while I do not believe that any state constitution is perfect, I advocate for honoring those that have contributed to it over many years of work. To assume that we can “throw out” (as quoted) what is present appears disrespectful.

I urge Rep. Skees to operate at the professional level expected in state government.

Heidi Harting-Rex

People are also reading…

Helena

0 comments
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benefis can't get here soon enough

Benefis can't get here soon enough

Goodbye St. Peter’s, hello Benefis! Over the years I have been a supporter of St. Pete’s in spite of their various missteps. However, this is …

Put a price on carbon

Put a price on carbon

Thanks to Dr. Steve Running for his insightful commentary on the recent climate conference in Glasgow. Apparently there is money to be made in…

Nation is being destroyed

Nation is being destroyed

Better? Really, Joe Biden's America is a total mess. Highest inflation rate in 30 years, 13 American soldiers dead, many Americans left behind…

Disappointed in St. Peter's

Disappointed in St. Peter's

To the Leadership at St. Peter's Hospital: It was very disappointing to read that you have hired an anti-vaxxer as the new oncologist at St. P…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News