Lawmaker's statement was disrespectful

Recently the Montana Free Press published an article in which Rep. Derek Skees, Kalispell, was quoted as calling the state constitution a “socialist rag.” I've thought about this statement and wish to offer the following:

First: I am fairly certain that if I spoke about my employer or product of that employer in such terms, I would be fired. Should an elected official not be governed by the same principles?

Secondly: Most political theory states that both the left and right are required to create a balanced and functioning system serving the people. Bipartisan efforts cannot be discounted. If one uses former Gov. Bullock’s climate mitigation plan, as a mere example, a diverse group participated in it and, while recording areas of dissent, were able to unite in agreement on a functioning plan. This is the ideal -- a working government system.

Finally, while I do not believe that any state constitution is perfect, I advocate for honoring those that have contributed to it over many years of work. To assume that we can “throw out” (as quoted) what is present appears disrespectful.

I urge Rep. Skees to operate at the professional level expected in state government.

Heidi Harting-Rex

Helena

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1