Lawmakers should voluntarily protect our health

To the legislators from all over the state who are gathering in Helena to serve the people of our great state: We’re happy to open our collective doors and support the work to be done. I believe you must have goodwill in your hearts to be willing to take on the necessary but difficult job of representing your fellow Montanans, disrupting your own lives to take care of the state’s well-being.

Don Kaltschmidt, chair of the Montana Republican Party, in a guest view on Dec. 11 in the Helena Independent Record, invited us to “get involved in the upcoming legislative session.” Five days later the same newspaper reported that Republican members of the Montana Legislature voted to hold the upcoming session in person with no precautions like mask use, distancing or testing protocols, with an option to participate remotely. Sen. Jason Ellsworth brought an amendment that delineated remote participation. Ellsworth was reported to have said that some legislators might get sick or even die from holding an in-person session, but “You can’t stop a sickness.”