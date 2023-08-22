Incumbent senators and congressmen and women would not have to campaign so hard if they would just do their jobs.

We have the same basic problems in Montana that the rest of America has: the lack of affordable housing, price of elder care, high price of medical care, high price of energy, taxes on the poor and not on the rich, global warming, the lack of military promotions, and last but not least the lack of production by elected officials. These are life-and-death problems so stop patting yourself on the back and get your backsides working.