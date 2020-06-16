Lawmakers should be willing to wear masks
Lawmakers should be willing to wear masks

On June 10, the IR reported on a vote taken by our state lawmakers to decide if masks should be worn for in-person meetings of legislative committees. Six Democrats voted yes and six Republicans voted no. As public representatives, you don't have the luxury to exercise personal preference. Montanans depend on you to protect your own health and the health of your colleagues, so that you can continue the important work you do for the Legislature. As a courtesy to your colleagues and to all Montanans, I'd like to request that one or more of the six Republicans please reconsider your decision. It's a small ask, wear the mask.

Shannon Heath

Helena

