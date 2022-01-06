Lawmakers need to read the Montana Constitution

The state of Montana has spent at least $119,000 in legal costs because our State Constitution prohibits bills passed by the Legislature last year. As a Montana state taxpayer, I find this waste unacceptable. This year when I pay my tax bill I will wonder – how will the legislators waste my hard-earned money this time? The Montana State Constitution is easy to read and understand, you can request a copy from the secretary of state, or download a free copy from the internet. Perhaps quizzing the elected officials as to their knowledge and understanding of our state’s guiding principles would be a good idea. Our State Constitution provides 17 additional rights that are not awarded to citizens by the Federal Constitution. Now, we just need to elect legislators who are able to read.