 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lawmakers need to read the Montana Constitution

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

The state of Montana has spent at least $119,000 in legal costs because our State Constitution prohibits bills passed by the Legislature last year. As a Montana state taxpayer, I find this waste unacceptable. This year when I pay my tax bill I will wonder – how will the legislators waste my hard-earned money this time? The Montana State Constitution is easy to read and understand, you can request a copy from the secretary of state, or download a free copy from the internet. Perhaps quizzing the elected officials as to their knowledge and understanding of our state’s guiding principles would be a good idea. Our State Constitution provides 17 additional rights that are not awarded to citizens by the Federal Constitution. Now, we just need to elect legislators who are able to read.

Marie Bourgeois

Helena

0 Comments
3
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote for character, skills

Vote for character, skills

Between Austin Knudsen and Elsie Arntzen, Montana is in a real pickle. Maybe it is time voters stop voting for people because of the letter "D…

'Degradation factor' isn't fraud

'Degradation factor' isn't fraud

State Rep. Brad Tschida and a few citizens counted mail-ballot envelopes hoping to demonstrate voter fraud in Missoula. Their results were int…

Montana March for Life is Jan. 14

Montana March for Life is Jan. 14

On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court heard the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. This is the first case in 30 years to directly …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News