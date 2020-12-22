Lawmakers can't ignore health directives outside the Capitol

Thank you to the Lewis and Clark City-County Board of Health and Health Officer Drenda Niemann for their courageous actions strengthening local COVID directives as we approach a change in state leadership.

Sincere appreciation also goes to our city and county commissioners for supporting the board’s passage of health guidelines similar to current state restrictions.

It has been so discouraging to watch the incoming legislative leadership completely ignore basic public health protocols that save lives. It’s particularly sad that so many staff people who work inside the Capitol building will be directly affected by the Republican leadership’s failure to help stop the spread of COVID in our community.

The legislative leadership’s aloofness is stunning. Our local health care workers, health department staff and community members are exhausted. Many families are mourning the loss of loved ones. The leadership’s actions will make things worse.

While the Republican majority may be able to set their own rules for what happens inside the Capitol building, they don’t get to ignore local health directives when outside the building.