Lawmaker's arrogance will fill Helena's hospital beds

The insanity of anti-mask politicians really hit home for me when a friend recently needed hospital care. He checked in with a non-COVID illness only to be told there were no beds due to an influx of COVID patients. If we are serious about protecting the most vulnerable among us, we need to wear masks and take all necessary precautions against COVID. I had hoped during this legislative session leaders from both parties would also be in favor of protecting our most vulnerable, but that appears not to be the case. The recent comments by Mr. Ellsworth made clear that he values his own importance over the health of others. He stated that during the session some people would get sick and some could die, but he must do the people's work. Of course nothing is stopping him from doing such work while following appropriate guidelines. Because of his arrogance, more people in Helena will be in need of hospital beds. So I am asking Mr. Ellsworth if he or any of his anti-mask colleagues need health care during the session, they return to their hometowns to avoid taking up precious beds in Helena.