Lawmakers are putting transgender youth at risk

As pediatricians, we oppose HB 112.

It is our duty to support and care for all youth, and to speak out when we see harmful discrimination of any sort, especially discrimination against vulnerable minority populations.

HB 112 would prevent many Montanan youth from participating in sports. By requiring that school sports team be based on biological sex, HB 112 essentially excludes transgender youth from having the opportunity to participate in sports. Transgender youth experience increased rates of depression, anxiety and suicidality given the stigma and discrimination they face. School sports participation correlates positively with overall mental health, and has a protective effect against suicide. It is of utmost importance that transgender youth have access to the beneficial effects of sports participation.

Every child has a right to feel safe and respected at school. For transgender, this is extra challenging. This bill would only further contribute to those challenges. Montana politicians are putting the lives and well-being of transgender youth at risk. Please join us, along with over 400 other Montana health care providers and 10 Montana medical associations, in opposing this incredibly harmful bill.

Erin Green, DO

Kathryn Lowe, MD

American Academy of Pediatrics

