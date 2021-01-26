 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawmakers are putting transgender youth at risk
0 comments

Lawmakers are putting transgender youth at risk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

As pediatricians, we oppose HB 112.

It is our duty to support and care for all youth, and to speak out when we see harmful discrimination of any sort, especially discrimination against vulnerable minority populations.

HB 112 would prevent many Montanan youth from participating in sports. By requiring that school sports team be based on biological sex, HB 112 essentially excludes transgender youth from having the opportunity to participate in sports. Transgender youth experience increased rates of depression, anxiety and suicidality given the stigma and discrimination they face. School sports participation correlates positively with overall mental health, and has a protective effect against suicide. It is of utmost importance that transgender youth have access to the beneficial effects of sports participation.

Every child has a right to feel safe and respected at school. For transgender, this is extra challenging. This bill would only further contribute to those challenges. Montana politicians are putting the lives and well-being of transgender youth at risk. Please join us, along with over 400 other Montana health care providers and 10 Montana medical associations, in opposing this incredibly harmful bill.

Erin Green, DO

Kathryn Lowe, MD

American Academy of Pediatrics

0 comments
0
1
1
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Expel traitors from Congress
Letters

Expel traitors from Congress

It is past time to expel traitors from the United States Congress. Any senator or representative who opposed the certification of the 2020 ele…

An example of media bias
Letters

An example of media bias

There is a simple example to Ms. Hanshew's rebuttal of Mr. Ceaicovischi's opinion article in the IR a few days ago. He states there is media b…

Gianforte has big shoes to fill
Letters

Gianforte has big shoes to fill

I want to thank Gov. Steve Bullock for the excellent job he did in the last eight years, protecting the people and environment in Montana. Gia…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News