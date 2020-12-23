Lawmakers are obligated to keep us safe

Shameful, absolutely shameful. The total disregard for the health and safety of the people of Helena and Montana is unconscionable. COVID-19 is a serious contagious illness, not a political statement. “You can't stop a sickness," Sen. Jason Ellsworth said. " ... But we have an obligation to the citizens of this state." That’s right, you do! You have an obligation to act sanely on behalf of all of us and keep us safe. Science has shown that we can slow down and control the spread of this decease if the guidelines are followed. You’re telling us that you don’t care about us. I certainly hope you can live with yourselves when you give the virus to someone you love.