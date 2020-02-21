Lawmaker's excuses should not have been published

The Independent Record should be in the business of reporting events, not providing political cover for the lunatic fringe of the Republican Party. By publishing Rep. Garcia’s pathetic attempt to whitewash his bloodthirsty raving during a state party meeting, you’re granting him legitimacy he does not deserve.

His original remarks were reported in context, which made it clear he was, like some Strangelove-ian general, concerned about socialist "infiltration" and taking immediate, deadly action. While his position on precious bodily fluids was not reported, the actions of the Montana Party leaders — who not only condemned him, but also asked him to resign — made it clear it was no joke.

His ignorance of the Constitution and his disregard for human life make it apparent he doesn’t belong in our legislature and the Montana House should refuse to seat him when they next convene. Neither should the IR be publicizing his lame excuses.

Ross Nelson

Helena

