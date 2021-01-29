 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawmaker insults people of faith
0 comments

Lawmaker insults people of faith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

During a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee last week, Chairman Barry Usher summarily cut off testimony from the rabbi of Har Shalom Congregation in Missoula and the minister of First Christian Church in Helena because he disagreed with their opinions. Usher’s behavior is an insult to both the democratic process and people of faith.

The whole point of a legislative hearing is to hear. This means that lawmakers should listen to the full spectrum of views on pending legislation. It is disappointing to see lawmakers silence any citizen; it is truly shocking to see them treat ordained clergy with this level of disrespect. Members of the clergy are not random people who can be disregarded or interrupted when you find their opinions inconvenient. These are leaders who have been called to serve their faith and their community. They deserve to be heard and, perhaps more importantly, to be treated with respect.

It speaks volumes about elected officials when they are willing to silence members of the clergy just because they disagree.

Dave Chadwick

Helena

0 comments
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A dangerous firearm bill
Letters

A dangerous firearm bill

This year is starting badly for gun violence prevention in Montana. A bill, House Bill 102, is promoting display of firearms, more widespread …

Expel traitors from Congress
Letters

Expel traitors from Congress

It is past time to expel traitors from the United States Congress. Any senator or representative who opposed the certification of the 2020 ele…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News