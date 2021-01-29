Lawmaker insults people of faith

During a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee last week, Chairman Barry Usher summarily cut off testimony from the rabbi of Har Shalom Congregation in Missoula and the minister of First Christian Church in Helena because he disagreed with their opinions. Usher’s behavior is an insult to both the democratic process and people of faith.

The whole point of a legislative hearing is to hear. This means that lawmakers should listen to the full spectrum of views on pending legislation. It is disappointing to see lawmakers silence any citizen; it is truly shocking to see them treat ordained clergy with this level of disrespect. Members of the clergy are not random people who can be disregarded or interrupted when you find their opinions inconvenient. These are leaders who have been called to serve their faith and their community. They deserve to be heard and, perhaps more importantly, to be treated with respect.