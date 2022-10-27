 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Laura Smith the right pick for HD 79

During my time working for the people of Montana as lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and in the Legislature, I met few people who had that unique combination of experience, expertise and ability to forge practical solutions. My friend Laura Smith is one of those few, and I am proud to support her campaign for HD 79 in Montana's Legislature.

Laura is a changemaker in Montana. She began her career as a federal prosecutor, securing justice for victims of violent crime. She used those leadership skills as deputy director of Montana’s health department. Laura has two daughters. Threats to their rights have motivated her to step up to serve our state. Laura will fight for our rights under the Montana Constitution, stand with working families, and advocate for affordable housing/child care, well-funded public education, outdoor access for all and government accountability.

Laura is a part of the next generation of leaders in Montana. I hope you’ll join me in supporting her campaign for Legislature, because we need leaders like Laura working for us in the Legislature.

Mike Cooney, 

Helena

