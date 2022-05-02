 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kurt Aughney eminently qualified to represent HD 84

I am writing in support of Kurt Aughney for House District 84. I have known Kurt for many years and find him to be eminently qualified to represent HD 84 and bring common sense, conservative representation back to the district and best represent our voices in state government. As a sixth-generation Montanan, Kurt’s roots began in the mining camps of Corbin and Wickes and Virginia City. Because of these roots, he cares deeply for preserving the Montana we know and love.

As a long-term employee with the Department of Corrections, Kurt has worked closely with law enforcement and believes public safety begins with supporting our law enforcement officials. He is concerned, as many of us are, that our porous borders are contributing to increasing crime in our state.

As a father of school-age children, Kurt believes our schools should provide Montana’s kids a foundation for success. He believes we should educate, but not indoctrinate. The East Helena School District is a great school district, but we must ensure parents are allowed to be involved in the education our children receive.

Because of his work ethic, values and immense experience, I urge everyone to vote Kurt.

Jessica Galpin,

East Helena

letter to the editor icon
