Kudos to Toys for Tots volunteers

On Christmas Day, there were many children enjoying a great Christmas, thanks to the Toys for Tots program here in Helena. Unknown to many folks, there had been many obstacles placed in the path of the coordinator -- especially this year. Moving all the toys from the Salvation Army to the 4-H facilities at the fairgrounds and finally to Montana National Guard Facilities at the airport was no easy undertaking. All along maintaining CDC health requirements and at the same time, moving thousands of toys was an exhausting and time-consuming operation. (During the summer months countless acres of wild grass were mowed with all donated payments going to the Toys for Tots program.)