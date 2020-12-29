Kudos to Toys for Tots volunteers

On Christmas Day, there were many children enjoying a great Christmas, thanks to the Toys for Tots program here in Helena. Unknown to many folks, there had been many obstacles placed in the path of the coordinator -- especially this year. Moving all the toys from the Salvation Army to the 4-H facilities at the fairgrounds and finally to Montana National Guard Facilities at the airport was no easy undertaking. All along maintaining CDC health requirements and at the same time, moving thousands of toys was an exhausting and time-consuming operation. (During the summer months countless acres of wild grass were mowed with all donated payments going to the Toys for Tots program.)
This was stressful, tiring and extremely mind boggling as to how it would pan out on the Give Away day, which was extremely well run and many families participated. The volunteers (Santa’s Helpers) did a marvelous job ensuring that it was a smooth operation. I tip my hat to Howard Mears, the coordinator, and his wife Judy. A special thanks go to the many volunteers as well as all the folks who made donations to the T4Ts program.
Merry Christmas.
James Heffernan
Helena