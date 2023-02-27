What has happened to our political system and "government by the people and for the people?" Forty years ago when I first became involved in the legislative process, it didn't make a difference whether someone had a R or a D after their name. Legislators were free to vote with their heads and their hearts. If a proposal was sound and good for "we the people" a legislator could vote with their heart and mind without fear of repercussions from political party leaders. Now it seems that anyone who does not conform to the party platform or stand by all party candidates is either given a derogative title or expelled from the party altogether. One has to wonder if the intolerance on display in the political system is the driving force for the intolerance, we see in society everyday with the mass murders and the ethnic strife.