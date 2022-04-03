 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kudos to our wonderful library

The Lewis and Clark Library has just opened their meeting room to the public once again. When we were unable to meet in person due to the pandemic, the L&C Library kept us informed and entertained with many well designed webinars, posted for future viewing on their YouTube channel.

Diverse subjects including book club discussions, women in agricultural overview, threats to and celebration of the Montana Constitution’s 50th anniversary, Native American perspectives, historical lectures and author interviews were made available to citizens all across Montana.

We are very fortunate here in Montana and especially in Helena, to have such skilled and dedicated Library staff. We thank you for your outstanding programs and service and look forward to many more interesting and informative programs.

Marie Bourgeois, 

Helena

