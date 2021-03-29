Kudos to Lewis and Clark Public Health

Many thanks are in order for the outstanding implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The entire operation was seamless and made this Helena resident even happier to be living here. To all those involved, especially volunteers, who greeted us with waves, smiles and kind words, be proud of your role in the most significant step in containing this awful disease. What could've been a logistical nightmare proves instead to be a complete success. Congratulations on a job well done.