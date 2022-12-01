Kudos to bus driver

Re: The story in the IR on Nov. 17, "Helena bus driver starts Bus Box program to make sure kids have hats and gloves."

Bus driver Theresa Loney saw kiddos on her early morning route without hats and gloves. She took it upon herself to start the “Bus Box.” Ms. Loney and her husband went through proper channels (Warren School) to get the ball rolling.

Hats off also for the businesses that stepped up to help, and the private citizens too.

No little one (or big one) should be cold on the way to school.

Thanks, Helena. We live in a generous and kind community.

P.S. Any other schools in the area that need a “Bus Box”? Thanks!

Edwina Rose,

Helena